Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $28.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

