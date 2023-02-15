Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $111,554.96

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $111,554.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00413990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00091341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00670707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00546376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00174012 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,121,085 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

