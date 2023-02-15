Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,566.31

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $50,566.31 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,060.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00417589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00092560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00680069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00550846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00174847 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,120,035 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

