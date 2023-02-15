Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VERX shares. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

VERX stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

