Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Shares Down 0.1%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND)'s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.34. 58,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

