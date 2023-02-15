Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.15

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 954918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Articles

