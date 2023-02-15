Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.