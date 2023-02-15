Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 4,059,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,848,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

