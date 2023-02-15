Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,072,672 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Visa worth $1,964,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE V opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

