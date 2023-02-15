Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.82. 54,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 59,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

Featured Articles

