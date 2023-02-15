Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Trading Down 5.5%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.82. Approximately 54,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 447,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

