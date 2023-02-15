Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Announces — Dividend of $0.50

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 648,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,252. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

