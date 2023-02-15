Vow Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Vow has a total market cap of $126.61 million and $527,726.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vow has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

