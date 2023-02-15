Vow (VOW) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $121.88 million and $514,561.04 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

