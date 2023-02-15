Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,794 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

