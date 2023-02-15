Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $90.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $90,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,323. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

