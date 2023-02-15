Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.83 million and $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00081153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00057926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00024523 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,090,529 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.