Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.55 to $12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8.5% yr/yr or $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Waters also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.55 to $2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.67.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.03. 385,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,911. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waters by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.