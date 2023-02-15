Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Waters also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55 to $12.75 EPS.
Waters Price Performance
Shares of WAT traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.42. 414,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,539. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.77. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Waters
In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Waters
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waters (WAT)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.