Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Waters also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55 to $12.75 EPS.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.42. 414,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,539. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.77. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Waters

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.