Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $235,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

MD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 218,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,995. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

