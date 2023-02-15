Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.