Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ABBV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.54. 1,787,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

