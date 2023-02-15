WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $72.10 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $72.10 million and approximately $883,533.03 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00429689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.79 or 0.28463389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

