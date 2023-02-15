Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,679. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

