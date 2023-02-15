Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $266.66. The stock had a trading volume of 263,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

