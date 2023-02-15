Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

PAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,409. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

