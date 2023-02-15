Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
PAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,409. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.