Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,906. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

