Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,906. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
