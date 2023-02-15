Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,906. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.