Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 15,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

In other Western Asset Premier Bond Fund news, Director Ronald L. Olson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Western Asset Premier Bond Fund news, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Olson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

