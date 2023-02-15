Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 to $5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion to $9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 522,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

