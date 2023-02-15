Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 650,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Windtree Therapeutics to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of WINT opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 126,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

