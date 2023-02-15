WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.
