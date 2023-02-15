WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock valued at $153,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,076,041 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM Technology Trading Up 10.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 363,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,843. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.