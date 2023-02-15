Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. 2,048,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,535. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

