Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. 1,327,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,563. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $326.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

