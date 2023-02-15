Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $43.76 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,080. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

