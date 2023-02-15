Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

