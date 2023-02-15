X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 21,695 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CEO Paula Ragan sold 21,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $20,176.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,289.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XFOR remained flat at $1.00 on Wednesday. 316,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,925. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,896 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

