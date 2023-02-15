Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 930,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 473,603 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $24.81.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

