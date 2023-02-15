yOUcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $781,016.61 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.59 billion and approximately $781,016.61 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00428368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.19 or 0.28375846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

