yOUcash Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $323,543.23 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

