Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,679.00 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

