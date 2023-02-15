ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 130.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ZEON has a market cap of $133.72 million and approximately $17.40 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 181.5% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

