10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

