1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 937,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 95,237 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 171,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.01. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

