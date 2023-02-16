20,657 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.