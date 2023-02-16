246,063 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 246,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 266,138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

EWJ stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,251. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

