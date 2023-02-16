93,000 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 3.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.35. 145,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,070. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

