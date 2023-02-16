A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,312,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 98,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.