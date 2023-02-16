A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 387,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

