AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,917. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,077,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

